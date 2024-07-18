Australian podcaster amazed as Uber driver braves Mumbai floods to reach airport | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Australian podcaster wowed as Uber driver braves Mumbai floods

Amidst Mumbai's torrential downpour that transformed roads into rivers, an Australian podcaster praised Indians as the world's most relaxed people after her Uber driver skillfully navigated through the flooded streets to get her to the airport on time.

Bree Steele, an Australian podcaster and content creator, was both entertained and amazed as her Uber driver expertly drove her to the airport at 3 am despite the heavy rain and flooded roads in Mumbai. In a video she shared on Instagram, she exclaimed, “I’m convinced that Indian people are the toughest and chillest people in the world.”

Amazed by her driver's skill, Bree exclaimed, “This can only happen in India!”

"The water was up to here," Bree exclaimed, gesturing to an imaginary chest-high level. Her Uber driver casually responded with, "Koi baat nahin" (No problem). She then shared a clip of her adventure, showing herself in the backseat as water splashed into the cab, soaking her.

“My Uber driver just went through literal flood waters,” Steele exclaimed in her video. At one point, Bree couldn't help but question the safety of navigating such heavily waterlogged roads. The footage showed extensive water levels breaching apartment gates.

Watch the video:

Since the video was shared on Instagram, it has garnered over 2 million views, with many viewers commenting on the post. One Instagram user joked, “Reason why all dads leave for the airport 4 hrs ago.”Another user shared an anecdote, “I once cried in an Uber taxi while trying to reach Mumbai airport. Was stuck in terrible traffic and my driver just informed we will probably miss the flight. Big tear drops were out without sound (I was to go home). The driver saw the tears. He drove like no tomorrow and even forgot that he had ended the ride mid way. Didn’t even take the full amount of the ride cause he had fun and I was more important.”

Another user commented, “The way he said”nikal nikal nikal”, that is the best connection with the vehicle we own, I bet he must have felt proud of himself and his vehicle at the end of the tunnel.” A fourth user commented, “Titanic could have been saved if the captain was from Mumbai.”

ALSO READ: US influencer offers candid review of Ambani's wedding menu, says 'best food I have ever had' | WATCH