Aunty wearing saree and goggles grooves to trending English song, leaves netizens shook. Watch

Trending News: This is yet another example of how social media platforms allow us to witness and celebrate the incredible talent and joy that people of all ages can bring through their dance videos. The video serves as a reminder that age is no barrier to expressing oneself and finding joy in dancing. It's inspiring to see older individuals like dancing US dad Ricky Pond, and now this talented woman, fearlessly sharing their love for dance and captivating audiences worldwide.

There's a new viral dance video on Instagram that has been grabbing everyone's attention. This time, it features an older woman in a saree dancing energetically to the mashup of Players x Say it right. In the reel, the woman wears a vibrant-colored saree and stylish goggles as she showcases her impressive dance moves. The post, which was shared a few months ago, continues to garner attention and admiration from viewers all over the world.

The video, shared by dancer @agent_tina_official, has gained significant popularity, with over 928k views, 75k likes and numerous comments. Netizens who watched the video couldn't help but express their amazement and appreciation. One person commented, "Wow, you slayeddd," while another praised the woman, saying, "She just proved age is just a number" Another viewer enthusiastically wrote, "You just nailed it, ma'am," and a fourth person simply described the performance as "Dude it was great."

Watch the viral video here:

