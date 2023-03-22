Assam man buys Rs 90k scooter with coins he’s been collecting for years. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam man buys Rs 90k scooter with coins

Trending News: Md Saidul Hoque, a small shopkeeper from Sipajhar in Darrang district, Assam, recently fulfilled his dream of buying a scooter with his hard-earned money. His story, which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, inspires people to believe the message that nothing is impossible if you believe in your dreams.

Hoque had been saving Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins for the last 5-6 years, with the goal of buying a two-wheeler. He finally achieved his dream by walking into a two-wheeler showroom with a sack full of coins, which he exchanged for a new scooter.

In an interview with ANI, Hoque expressed his happiness and satisfaction in achieving his goal, saying that he had always wanted to buy a scooter and was overjoyed to have finally done so. He added that he had started collecting coins many years ago and had been saving them up gradually over time.

Watch the viral video of Assam man buying Rs 90k scooter with coins here:

The owner of the two-wheeler showroom, who was present during Hoque's purchase, was also impressed by his determination and perseverance. He expressed his delight at seeing a customer buying a vehicle with coins and wished Hoque success in his future endeavours.

Hoque's story has left many people inspired and motivated to pursue their dreams. Many people have praised Hoque's spirit and wished him all the best in his future endeavours, with some even hoping that he will be able to buy a car someday. A user commented, "May in the coming years, you are able to sign a cheque for a 4 wheeler. Happy riding!" Another user wrote, "Congrats Saidul, Enjoy the ride. Really a unique way, its your hard earned Coin :)" A third added, "He is following his passion. Good thinking.

