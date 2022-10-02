Assam boy spends over 23K to 'click a selfie' with his hero Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TREND_VKOHLI Rahul Rai is an ardent fan of Virat Kohli

Assam boy Rahul Rai from Shantipur of Guwahati is on cloud nine as he got the opportunity to meet his idol Virat Kohli whom he had followed for the last eleven years. He made all efforts that were in his capacity to make the meeting possible. Virat Kohli landed in Guwahati on the 29th of September for the 2nd T20 match to play against South Africa. Rahul went to Lokopirya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport at Borjhar to make sure to meet him. But the meeting was not a cakewalk for him, he spent around Rs 23000 to meet Virat and click a selfie with him.

Talking to News18 he said, "I was there at the airport, I could see him coming out and approach the shuttle bus. The security did not allow me to go near or to meet him once. I knew, Kholi would be in the city for the next four days and fancied my chances to meet him at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in practice sessions. Here too the security cover was elaborate and eluded me a chance to meet my hero and click a selfie with him."

Since there were not many choices left for him, he rent a room in the hotel where both the teams including Virat Kohli were staying. And he did exactly that, booking a room for Rs 23,400 for the night.

For the unversed, Rahul Rai's admiration for Virat Kohli began when his father introduced him in the 2011 World Cup Final.

