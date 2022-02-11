Ashneer Grover & Shark Tank India pitcher who called out his 'doglapan' feature in Amul doodle

Follow us on Image Source : AMUL COOP Amul doodle on Ashneer Grover and Niti Singhal

The doodle shows the 'sharks' sitting on a chair with a text 'yeh sab ko digest hota hai'

After Ashneer Grover rejected designer Niti Singhal, who pitched her reversible and convertible clothing brand, he became internet's favourite meme material. Not only netizens but it is now Amul India, who took a dig at the desi shark for his blunt nature on the reality show Shark Tank India. Amul in its latest doodle featured Ashneer along with another shark judge Ghazal Alagh and a contestant (Niti) in pink dress. "Yeh Sabko Digest hota hain," read the post. The Amul captioned the topical as "Popular Indian business reality television series, Shark Tank!"

Elated over this, Niti wrote, "Thank you Amul! I have always been excited to see your hoardings since I was a child. Never thought I could be your Amul girl one day!!"

Fashion designer Niti Singhal was one of the lucky contestants who got the chance to pitch her business proposal in front of the 'sharks' in order to raise funding. Her clothing brand Twee In One claimed to be a 'reversible', 'sustainable' and 'convertible'. But it failed to impress Ashneer who was harsh in criticism of her idea. In his feedback, Grover called it horrible fashion and said "It's time you shut down your company. No point in wasting your time."

He had even asked her to shut shop as 'nobody in his house will wear Niti's clothes.' However, it was his wife Madhuri Jain, who wore a Twee dress on The Kapil Sharma Show. The designer then added a photo of Ashneer and his wife with a popular meme on Ashneer where he calls out people's hypocrisy saying 'yeh sab doglapan hai.'

Madhuri also praised Niti by writing in the comments section, "Thank you for the dress. I think the sharks didn’t like the dresses presented on the side board, the dresses worn by you and the models were good. Keep up the good work and wish you all the best for your venture."