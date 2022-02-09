Ashneer Grover's wife wears dress by Shark Tank India pitcher written off by her husband

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHNEER.GROVER Niti Singhal's pitch of her clothing brand was rejected by Ashneer Grover

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has become the internet's favourite for his blunt nature on the reality show Shark Tank India. His one-liners like 'Yeh sab doglapan hai' have become viral memes. The business reality show has recently wrapped up shoot on its first season. However, one of the pitchers who was written off by Ashneer during an episode has got back at him and how!

Fashion designer Niti Singhal was one of the lucky contestants who got the chance to pitch her business proposal in front of the 'sharks' in order to raise funding. Her clothing brand Twee In One claimed to be a 'reversible', 'sustainable' and 'convertible'. But it failed to impress Ashneer who was harsh in criticism of her idea.

Completely writing off Niti and her idea, Ashneer had said after her pitch that nobody in her house would wear her dresses. However, as it turned out, Ashneer's wife Madhuri Jain wore a Twee dress on one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. Niti got back at Ashneer and posted the image of his wife dressed in her outfit on social media.

Madhuri further praised Niti by writing in the comments section, "Thank you for the dress. I think the sharks didn’t like the dresses presented on the side board, the dresses worn by you and the models were good. Keep up the good work and wish you all the best for your venture (sic)."

