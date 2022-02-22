'She doesn't listen...' Ashneer Grover reacts to wife wearing rejected Shark Tank pitcher's design

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGRAM/NITI SINGHAL/ASHNEER GROVER Ashneer Grover reacts to wife wearing Niti Singhal's design

Highlights Niti Singhal's 'reversible' and 'convertible' clothing idea was rejected by Ashneer Grover

Later, Ashneer's wife Madhuri Jain Grover wore Niti's design to The Kapil Sharma Show

Shark Tank India presents entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas in front of tycoons aka 'sharks' in order to raise funding. One of the sharks 'Ashneer Grover' has managed to make a name for himself among memers for his witty one-liners like 'Yeh sab doglapan hai.' Earlier this month, BharatPe co-founder rejected a pitcher who had come to ask for investment in her fashion label on the show. However, he was later called out for his 'doglapan' when his wife Madhuri Jain was spotted wearing a dress of the same label at 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' Now, Ashneer has addressed his own 'double standards' in a recent interaction with comedians and writers Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah.

Fashion designer Niti Singhal was one of the contestants who pitched her business proposal for her clothing brand 'Twee In One' in the show, but she was slammed by Ashneer. Addressing the episode, he said, "So I told her (Niti) that I would make a mop out of it, because it was so bad. So many of the entrepeneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show, and a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me.”

Meanwhile, Niti Singhal pitched her brand Twee In One, which claimed to be a 'reversible', 'sustainable' and 'convertible' fashion wear. While the other sharks on the show were impressed with the designs, Ashneer was harsh in criticism of her idea. In his feedback, Grover called it horrible fashion and said "It's time you shut down your company. No point in wasting your time." Ashneer Grover & Shark Tank India pitcher who called out his 'doglapan' feature in Amul doodle

He had even said that 'nobody in his house will wear Niti's clothes.' However, it was his wife Madhuri, who wore a Twee dress on TKSS. The designer then added a photo of Ashneer and his wife with a popular meme on Ashneer where he calls out people's hypocrisy saying 'yeh sab doglapan hai.'

Madhuri further praised in the comments section. she wrote "Thank you for the dress. I think the sharks didn’t like the dresses presented on the side board, the dresses worn by you and the models were good. Keep up the good work and wish you all the best for your venture."