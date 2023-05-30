Artist surprises food vendor with portrait, his reaction will warm your heart. Watch

Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2023 19:15 IST
Trending News: In the vast realm of the internet, heartwarming stories have the power to brighten our days. Recently, a delightful video capturing an artist's surprise for a street food vendor with a portrait of himself has gone viral. The vendor's adorable reaction is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The video, shared on Instagram by user Manoj Kumar, showcases a scene where the artist approaches the street-side vendor to purchase some snacks. Upon observing the vendor, the artist is inspired to create a digital portrait of him. Once the drawing is completed, the artist presents the picture to the food vendor, who breaks into a wide smile.

Since its upload four days ago, the video has garnered an astonishing 6.3 million views and 1.3 million likes. It has also garnered numerous likes and comments from viewers who have been touched by the heartwarming surprise. One individual expressed, "Beautiful, great to make someone's day." Another person added, "His precious smile." A third commenter shared, "God bless him; may God fulfill all his wishes and dreams. May he live a long life." 

Watch the viral video here:

This viral video serves as a reminder of the immense joy that simple acts of kindness can bring. It demonstrates the power of art to create a meaningful connection and evoke genuine happiness. 

