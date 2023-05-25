Arshia Goswami: India's 'Youngest Deadlifter' lifts 60 kg I Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FIT_ARSHIA Arshia Goswami, the Youngest Deadlifter of India

Arshia Goswami, an eight-year-old girl from Panchkula, Haryana, surpassed age expectations and rose to fame online for her prowess in weightlifting. By lifting 45 kg of weight at the age of six, the potential Olympic medalist established the record for the youngest deadlifter in 2021. Her achievement was recognised by the India Book of Records, and footage of her dominating weightlifting has astonished the internet.

A recent Instagram video shows the eight-year-old girl lifting 60 kg. Goswami claimed in a different video that she gets inspiration from Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu on her father's Instagram account, “I love weightlifting and enjoy it a lot. Today I am the youngest weightlifter in the country. I am inspired by @mirabai_chanu and tomorrow when I grow up, I too want to win a gold medal for India. #StrongHer @cry_india,” the caption stated.

Powerlifting and taekwondo are two other sports that Goswami enjoys. It all started when she joined her professional fitness trainer father during one of his regular workouts. She started deadlifting after six months, and by age six, she was able to lift 45 kg. In a weightlifting tournament at the state level, she also took home a bronze medal. In the clip posted by Humans of Bombay, there was a text insert that stated, "At 8, i'm a living proof that age is just a number."

Instagram users were extremely impressed by the girl lifting 60kg weights. One user commented, "I know many adults who can't do this." One other user said, "Outstanding performance. Good bachhe, keep it up." One more user wrote, "Beta aaj hi meine 60 ke 15 rep maare, 3 set...jaan nikal gayi, aap to LEGEND ho." One user said, "Huge respect! There are way too many adults who can't do this." One more commented, "All the best for your future, keep it up...superb doing."

