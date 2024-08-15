'Arrest him': Cheesecake and baked beans? Internet is furious over this odd food pairing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cheesecake and baked beans? Internet is furious over this odd food pairing

Who can say no to a sweet indulgence? Cheesecakes, known for their smooth consistency and decadent taste, are widely adored desserts all over the world. Even this timeless delight has not been immune to the recent craze for unconventional food combinations. Introducing cheesecake with baked beans topping. That's correct - an unexpected pairing that has surprised and puzzled social media users. While some people are repulsed by it, others are wondering how anyone could even think of such an odd combination.

In a recent Instagram video, Calvin Lee, a content creator based in Singapore, can be observed spooning baked beans directly from a can onto a cheesecake. The accompanying text on the video suggests "Let's try Baked Beans Cheesecake." After tasting this unusual pairing, Lee expresses his approval of the flavour, noting that the tangy sweetness of the baked beans provides an interesting contrast to the creamy richness of the cheesecake. He even encourages viewers to give this unconventional combination a try.

The video is captioned, “New York Style Cheesecake + Baked Beans!”

Watch the viral video:

The video, which was posted just three days ago, has rapidly gained popularity, amassing over 25,000 views and generating a flurry of responses. Social media users have inundated the comment section with their opinions, with many expressing astonishment at the unusual food pairing. One Instagram user commented, “Sorry man, I got food poisoning just watching this.” Another user wrote, “Alternate title: “How to ruin cheesecake with one item”.” A third person commented, “Pls arrest him, you spoil my favourite dessert brooo.”

Calvin Lee, boasting over 58,000 Instagram followers, is famous for his bold experiments with unconventional food combinations. His Instagram account is filled with unusual pairings that might catch you off guard. In one notable post, Lee adds slices of onion to a standard cup of coffee. Despite the strange mix, he takes a sip, and his reaction clearly shows how unpleasant the flavour is.

In another video, Lee experiments with his taste buds by mixing dark chocolate with bitter gourd. He melts a bar of chocolate along with chunks of bitter gourd in a bowl, then microwaves the blend. His reaction to this unconventional combination clearly shows his dislike.

