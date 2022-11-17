Apple Watch saves Pune teen's life who fell into 150-feet deep forest. Tim Cook, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/ FREEPIK Apple Watch

Apple Watch has once again saved a life, this time of 17-year-old Smit Metha who hails from Maharashtra's Raigad and studies in Pune. The boy used the watch to call his friends who rescued him after he slipped into a valley and sustained injuries. Following the incident, Smit Metha, who was grateful for his Apple watch, mailed Apple CEO Tim Cook and received a response from him. Cook shared his best wishes for Metha's speedy recovery.

In July this year, Metha, who is a NEET aspirant, went on a trek with three friends to Visapur Fort in Maharashtra. "It was raining heavily. The initial trek round went well but on the way back, I slipped and fell into a deep valley owing to a muddy track. I fell nearly 130-150 feet down into the valley. Deep in the forest, both my ankles were dislocated. I didn't have my phone on me but I was wearing an Apple Watch with cellular functionality," Metha told IANS.

Due to thick vegetation on the hillside, his friends couldn't spot him. Luckily, he was wearing an Apple Watch Series 7 and was able to make a call to his parents, informing them of the accident and his exact location and then calling his friends to also tell them about his location so they could call for help and bring paramedics.

Narrating the unfortunate incident, he said that he called his parents via Apple Watch and asked them for help, and also called friends and directed them to his location. "I was screaming in pain. Two trekkers helped me by cutting nearby plants and also called rescue services. I was transferred to an orthopaedic hospital in Pune," said Metha.

He was discharged on August 7, and later took further treatment from another doctor in Malad. "I was on bed rest till October 13. Now, I can walk with the help of a walker and a stick. The Apple Watch saved my life," Metha told IANS.

Cook wrote an email to him, saying that he is so glad Metha is on the road to recovery. "It sounds like a terrible accident. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us. I wish you a full and speedy recovery," Cook wrote. Not just this, even netizens were shocked to learn about the incident and praised Tim Cook's product and idea behind designing such a gadget.

