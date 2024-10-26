Apple iPhone 16 is now banned in THIS country, tourists baffled

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Apple iPhone 16 is now banned in Indonesia

In a startling development, Indonesia has made the use of Apple's iPhone 16 use and its sale illegal. The announcement was made by Indonesia's Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. He said that any person with an iPhone 16 in hand will be deemed illegal. He also warned buyers against purchasing the device. The latest announcement has left tourists baffled as they remain confused about their planned visits to Indonesia.

Why has Indonesia banned iPhone 16?

Stating the reason behind the ban, Kartasasmita said that the iPhone 16 does not have the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification for use in Indonesia.

Kartasasmita said that the Ministry of Industry was not able to issue permits for the iPhone 16 because Apple has not met its obligations. Apple had committed an investment of 1.71 trillion Rupiah but fell short of 230 billion Rupiah ($14.75 million). Reports indicate that the tech giant has invested approximately 1.48 trillion Rupiah (around $95 million) so far.

Earlier this month, Kartasasmita had hinted that the Southeast Asian country could ban the sale of iPhone 16 given the pending TKDN certification, which requires 40 per cent of the product's content sources domestically. The certification is crucial for the tech giant as it is linked to the company's commitment to establishing Apple Academy, the R&D facility in Indonesia.