AP Dhillon lyrics used as marketing strategy at Punjab petrol pump. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : @WAKEUPSINGH AP Dhillon lyrics used as marketing strategy at Punjab petrol pum

Trending News: Indian petrol stations are known for their unique marketing tactics, and a recent video of an LED display board at a petrol pump in Jalandhar, Punjab has gone viral. The display board flashed lyrics from a popular song by Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, attracting the attention of customers. Dhillon has become a sensation with his groovy Punjabi songs, which dominate every party and celebration. His songs have topped charts not only in India but also in Canada and the UK.

The now-viral video was originally shared on Instagram by user WakeUpSingh and features the LED display board at Bharat Petrol Point. The display board flashes the lyrics from AP Dhillon's hit song 'Excuses' but with a twist that reads, "Kehndi hundi si, tank full karade. (She used to say, fill the tank)”.

The creative marketing strategy deployed by the petrol pump has been praised by Instagram users. The video has racked up over 2 million views and people couldn't help but express their amusement as they flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. The trend of using Dhillon's lyrics has become increasingly popular, with several brands also hopping on to the trend and creating hilarious memes on their social media handles.

Watch the viral video of Punjab petrol pump using AP Dhillon lyrics as marketing strategy here:

Read More Trending News