Anupamaa: Anuj comes out of coma, hashtag MaAn trends as netizens celebrate with pics and videos

Anupamaa is one of the top shows on Indian television. It has been at the top of TRP charts because of its relatable storyline and massive popularity among viewers. The recent episodes of the show witnessed Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna regain consciousness after he suffered an accident and went into a coma. Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly who plays his wife in the show was seen taking massive care of him. During the Janmashtami celebrations, Anupamaa prays for Anuj’s health, Anuj starts responding to his treatment. Soon he gains strength and calls for Anupamaa. Fans love their chemistry together. They lovingly call them 'MaAn' and they are filled with happiness ever since Anuj and Anupamaa are sharing special moments in the show. Hashtags like Anupamaa, MaAn and Anuj became top trends on Twitter.

Fans have been sharing several videos and pictures of the duo on social media platforms with sweet captions. One of them wrote, "He was up, fighting for her and their family whilst all she cared about was his health, his stress levels and HIM."

Another said, "Their tears how much they missed each other… she just said “ Mere Kanhaiya laut aaye" #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia."

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna. The show navigates the life and struggles of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) as she fights with society to make a place for herself and other women like her.

