Anupam Kher judged an 'overweight' passenger carrying chocolates on a flight; the truth left him humbled

New Delhi:

A chance encounter on a flight from Goa to Mumbai has prompted actor Anupam Kher to reflect on how easily people form opinions about strangers without knowing their stories.

Sharing the experience on social media, Kher admitted that he made an assumption about a fellow passenger based purely on appearance. What followed, he said, was a humbling reminder about kindness, empathy and the dangers of jumping to conclusions too quickly.

Anupam Kher shares a lesson from a flight

Kher said the incident took place during a recent flight when a passenger named David boarded the aircraft carrying chocolates and sweets.

According to the actor, several passengers noticed David as he made his way to his seat because he was overweight.

Kher admitted that he, too, formed an instant opinion.

"When David boarded the flight, many people looked at him because he was overweight. I exchanged a glance with the gentleman sitting next to him and said, 'He shouldn't eat so much sweets and chocolates!' This was said out of concern! The gentleman smiled and replied, 'Well, that's probably why he looks the way he does,'" Kher wrote in his post.

At the time, the actor believed David had brought the chocolates for himself.

A little later, however, something happened that completely changed his perspective.

The conversation that changed everything

Kher noticed David returning and collecting all the chocolates and sweets he had with him.

Instead of eating them, he handed them over to members of the cabin crew.

The gesture caught the actor off guard.

"A little while later, David came back, gathered all the sweets, and handed them over to the cabin crew. I was surprised," Kher wrote.

Curious, he decided to speak to him directly.

"So I told him, 'I must confess, I thought you were going to eat all those chocolates yourself, and that's why you were overweight,'" Kher said.

David responded with a smile and explained that he had a medical condition.

He also told Kher that he had previously worked for an airline and understood how demanding cabin crew jobs could be. As a result, he had developed a personal tradition of carrying sweets for crew members whenever he travelled.

The explanation left a lasting impression on the actor.

"What an outstanding human being. And what a lesson for me. How quickly we judge people. How easily we create stories about them without knowing anything about their lives," Kher wrote.

"Thank you, David, for reminding me that kindness is often hidden behind appearances, and that the best people are sometimes the ones we understand the least. I asked him for a pic! He obliged!"

Kher also shared a photograph with David alongside the post.

Social media reacts to Anupam Kher's post

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users appreciating both David's gesture and Kher's willingness to acknowledge his own mistake publicly.

Several people said it was refreshing to see someone openly admit they had judged a situation incorrectly.

"It takes a lot of courage to admit that you were wrong and you prejudged David. This is why we love you," one user commented.

Another wrote, "A profound lesson. We judge people too early just by appearance without knowing the facts.."

Some users also shared their own experiences of showing appreciation to airline staff.

"Loved it! I always thank the in-flight crew when I disembark, as well as request that they thank the captain for a perfect landing. You should watch their faces break into huge smiles," a third user said.

A fourth added, "How nice of you, Anupam, to acknowledge your fault in judging people. It's so true, we don't know what the other person is going through! Hence, none of us should judge people."

What began as an ordinary flight ended up becoming a reminder that appearances rarely tell the full story. And sometimes, a brief conversation is enough to completely change the way a person sees someone else.

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