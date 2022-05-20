Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Images

Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Every year, Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on 21st May on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The day is observed to promote peace and harmony in the country. The objective behind observance of this day is to wean away from the youth from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showing how it is prejudicial to the national interest. It is also to remember the countless sacrifices of our patriot brothers and sisters courageously protecting our country from terrorism over the years.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all the states, Union Territories (UTs), Central government departments as well as ministries to observe anti-terrorism day on May 21 in a "befitting manner".
Anti-Terrorism Day Date:
Every year, May 21 is marked as Anti-Terrorism Day.
Anti-Terrorism Day pledge
"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."
Anti-Terrorism Day quotes
- “Everyone’s worried about stopping terrorism. Well, there’s really an easy way: Stop participating in it.” -- Noam Chomsky
- “The object of terrorism is terrorism. The object of oppression is oppression. The object of torture is torture. The object of murder is murder. The object of power is power. Now do you begin to understand me?” -- George Orwell, 1984
- “With guns you can kill terrorists, with education you can kill terrorism.” -- Malala Yousafzai
- “read thousands of books and I will power myself with knowledge. Pens and books are the weapons that defeat terrorism.” -- Malala Yousafzai
- "Our values and way of life will prevail – terrorism will not." -- John Linder
- "Terrorism has no nationality or religion." -- Vladimir Putin