Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Images

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/QAZIABADTIGER30 Representative image

Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Every year, Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on 21st May on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The day is observed to promote peace and harmony in the country. The objective behind observance of this day is to wean away from the youth from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showing how it is prejudicial to the national interest. It is also to remember the countless sacrifices of our patriot brothers and sisters courageously protecting our country from terrorism over the years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all the states, Union Territories (UTs), Central government departments as well as ministries to observe anti-terrorism day on May 21 in a "befitting manner".

Anti-Terrorism Day Date:

Every year, May 21 is marked as Anti-Terrorism Day.

Anti-Terrorism Day pledge

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."

Anti-Terrorism Day quotes