Anti Terrorism Day 2022: Date, Importance, Significance And All You Need To Know

Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Each year on May 21, Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In 1991, he was assassinated in a suicide bombing, by a woman belonging to the Liberation of Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE) terrorist troop while campaigning for his political party, Congress at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of India after his mother Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. He served as the Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989.

Significance of Anti-Terrorism Day

The Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to spread the message of peace and sensitize people about the havoc created because of terrorism. It is a day to promote unity among the people of India and prevent the young generation from getting involved with terror groups. This day also reminds us of the sacrifices made by the people, soldiers and policemen to maintain peace and harmony in the country by saving the nation from terrorist attacks.

Anti-Terrorism Day Pledge

On Anti Terrorism Day an anti-terrorism pledge is taken in all government offices, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other public organizations.

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."