Another viral video from Delhi Metro! This time, little girl dances to Garry Sandhu song. Watch

Trending News: In recent years, recording dance videos inside public transportation has become a popular trend. However, these videos can inconvenience other passengers and lead to warnings and fines. A recent viral video shows a little girl dancing in the Delhi Metro, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers.

The video showcases a little girl wearing a cute green dress with spectacles and her hair tied up. She is dancing inside a metro coach to Garry Sandhu's song 'Minna Minna.' Passengers in the metro can be seen enjoying her performance. The video was posted on Instagram by the handle @somi_sharma01 on May 25 and has garnered over 283k views and 20,000 likes. Users have reacted to the video, with some praising her and calling her cute, while others express their wishes to protect her from any negative energy.

While the girl received appreciation from some passengers, others criticized her for causing discomfort to fellow commuters and violating the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) ban on such activities. The DMRC has recently issued a public service message urging passengers to refrain from recording reels, dance videos, or engaging in any activities that inconvenience others inside the metro.

Watch the viral video here:

Despite the DMRC's efforts to address this issue, viral videos inside the metro continue to emerge. A recent video depicted a couple kissing on the floor of a metro coach, which led to further controversy. As a result, the DMRC has decided to strengthen security measures by increasing patrolling at stations and inside trains. Uniformed security personnel and plain-clothed staff will monitor the coaches to curb such incidents. CCTV cameras are already present in most coaches and stations, and additional cameras are being installed to monitor any objectionable activities.

