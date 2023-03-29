Angry rhino runs after safari jeep for 1 km, leaves tourists screaming. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Angry rhino runs after safari jeep

Trending News: A viral video has been making rounds on social media showing an angry rhinoceros charging at a safari jeep and chasing it down a road for over a kilometre. The incident occurred in South Africa's Greater Kruger National Park, where Anastasia Chapman and her friends were on a safari. Suddenly, a white rhino feeding on grass charged at their jeep, forcing the driver to frantically drive through muddy roads to escape. The driver tried to drive as fast as he could as the panicked tourist screamed in fear of being attacked by the animal.

The video was shared on Instagram by 'Latest Sightings - Kruger' with the following caption, "Rhino charges car down the road." The clip has received over 295k views and 23k likes. The video has left netizens shocked, with many expressing surprise at the rhino's speed and agility. A user commented, "We need to just let them be and not get close. Poor creatures. Humans r way too intrusive. We have caused so much pain and suffering Esp towards these incredible creatures!" Another user wrote, "This guy can run all day." A third added, "Legend has it that he's still chasing them."

Watch the viral video of angry rhino running after tourist jeep here:

Rhinos are known to be one of the most aggressive and dangerous animals in the world, with a reputation for being unpredictable and easily provoked. They are known to attack without warning and have been responsible for numerous human deaths in the past. Rhino attacks are particularly common during mating season, when male rhinos become extremely territorial and aggressive.

The reasons behind rhinos' aggressive behaviour are not fully understood, but experts believe that it is a combination of factors, including their poor eyesight, territorial nature, and sensitivity to disturbance. Rhinos have poor eyesight and rely heavily on their sense of smell to detect potential threats. If they feel threatened, they may charge at the perceived threat, whether it be a person or a vehicle. Moreover, rhinos are fiercely territorial animals and are known to defend their territory aggressively. They also have a heightened sensitivity to disturbance, and any sudden movement or noise can trigger an attack.

Rhinos are also under threat due to habitat loss and poaching. Poaching for rhino horns is a major problem in many parts of the world, and as a result, rhino populations have declined significantly in recent years. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there are only five species of rhinos left in the world, and all of them are endangered.

