Angry husband smashes pageant winner’s crown after wife announced runner-up. Watch

Trending News: A video of a shocking incident at an LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant has gone viral. The video shows a furious husband causing chaos on stage after his wife came in second place. The pageant, called Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023, took place in Brazil and had contestants from different cities. The winner, Emannuelly Belini, represented the municipality of Várzea Grande.

As the crowning ceremony began, the angry husband of the second runner-up, Nathally Becker from Cuiabá, rushed onto the stage. He forcefully grabbed the crown meant for Belini and threw it to the ground, shattering it into pieces. The audience gasped in shock as they witnessed the dramatic scene. Pageant security quickly intervened and escorted the enraged husband off the stage. The video of the incident quickly spread online and garnered thousands of views.

Malone Haenisch, the coordinator of the Miss Gay Mato Grosso pageant, released a statement condemning the husband's violent behavior. Haenisch assured everyone that the judges' decision to crown Belini was fair and expressed sympathy for Becker, stating that she was not responsible for her husband's actions. Haenisch also mentioned that the pageant's legal team has been informed of the incident, and appropriate legal action will be taken. Despite the disruption, Haenisch congratulated Emannuelly Belini on winning the title of Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023.

This incident reminds some people of the violence that occurred at the first Miss Sri Lanka pageant in New York City in 2022.

