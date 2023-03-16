Angry hippos attack lion stuck on rock in river, watch how he escapes

Follow us on Image Source : VIA YOUTUBE Angry hippos attack lion

Trending News: A recent viral video shared on Latest Sightings' YouTube Channel shows a group of hippos attacking a lone lion, who is stranded on a rock in the middle of a river in Kruger National Park. The video depicts the lion being surrounded by hippos, and one of them aggressively charging at the big cat, which forces the lion to jump into the water to escape the angry group. Another hippo then goes after the lion, but it manages to escape.

The clip has received more than 2 million views and has sparked a debate about whether a lone lion can hunt a hippo, with some people claiming that the lion would have no chance against such a large and powerful animal. Others have argued that a lion is perfectly capable of hunting a hippo, and that the video simply shows a group of hippos defending their territory.

"I'm surprised the lion survived. This is gracious behavior from what I would expect from hippos," a user commented. "That was a very lucky lion to survive in that instance. It stands no chance in front those massive hippos," another user wrote. "That last hippo coming out of nowhere, god," a third added.

Watch the viral video of angry hippos attacking lion stuck on rock in river here:

Hippos are known for being one of the deadliest land mammals in Africa, killing an estimated 500 people per year. They are extremely aggressive creatures with sharp teeth and are often found in locations with a lot of water. Lions, on the other hand, are known for their strength and power, and are often referred to as the "king of the jungle."

However, despite their strength and power, lions are not invincible. In fact, they are often forced to hunt in groups in order to take down large prey, such as hippos. Hunting alone can be dangerous, as a lone lion can easily be injured or killed by a larger animal. This is why lions tend to hunt with their pride, working together to take down their prey. Lions are better off sticking to smaller prey or hunting in groups if they want to take down a hippo.

