INSIDE Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Family performance, surprise ring-bearer to a starry night

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in a traditional ceremony at the family's Mumbai home Antilia. Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the grand event hoisted at the Ambani's residence. The couple had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

Gol Dhana, which means jaggery and coriander seeds, is a pre-wedding ceremony among Gujaratis. These items are distributed at the groom's place. The bride's family comes to the groom's home with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings. The engagement ceremony had many surprise elements including a pawdorable ring bearer, Ambani and Merchant family members' performance. Take a look

Starry Affair

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the grand ceremony along with her wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan. The 'Chak De India' actor avoided the media but was captured entering the Ambani's residence in a traditional black outfit. Aryan, on the other hand, was seen posing with his mother Gauri Khan in an all-black suit. Gauri looked extremely beautiful in a silver lehenga.

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gathered all the eyeballs at the engagement ceremony. The 'Piku' actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red saree. She tied her hair into a bun.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the ceremony along with her daughter Aaradhya and the mother-daughter duo looked beautiful in traditional attires. The 'Jodhaa Akbar' actor looked gorgeous in a golden and green suit. She kept her hair open and make-up heavy.

