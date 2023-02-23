Anand Mahindra shares mid-week motivation with inspiring ‘flying leap’ clip. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANANDMAHINDRA Anand Mahindra shares mid-week motivation

On Wednesdays, it's common to feel a little down and unmotivated. You may be feeling anxious or blue, which can make it difficult to get work done. To brighten up your day, Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter that may give you the motivation you need to push through the rest of the week.

The video shows the finish line of a race track. An athlete who is lagging behind suddenly leaps into the air and crosses the finish line ahead of everyone else. The video then slows down to show the winner of the race. Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter with the message, "Love this. It’s common, mid-week, to feel that you’re falling behind. But there’s always a chance to make a flying leap into first place!"

The video has gained over 2.6 million views in just a few hours, and the numbers are still rising. It has also received several positive comments. One commenter wrote, "Or never slow down before crossing the finish line." Another person added, "Also, it reminds me of Bollywood films where Govinda used to win chariot races in a similar fashion." A third person expressed, "I strongly believe in this, sir. Things change miraculously."

Watch the viral video here:

Remember that even if you feel like you're falling behind, there's always a chance to catch up and cross the finish line first. So don't give up, and keep pushing towards your goals.

