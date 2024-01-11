Anand Mahindra shares mesmerising video of MTHL bridge, calls it 'golden ribbon’

Follow us on Image Source : X Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)'s view at night

Mahindra Group conglomerate chairperson Anand Mahindra expressed his excitement ahead of the inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) - the country's longest sea bridge, saying I can’t wait to drive down this ‘golden ribbon'.

The businessman posted on X (formerly Twitter) a video displaying a mesmerising view of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road at night.

"A night-time video of the Mumbai Trans harbour link. Connectivity and commerce will be enhanced through the Commitment of hard-working, talented engineers. Can’t wait to drive down this ‘golden ribbon’," he post read.

PM Modi to inaugurate MTHL tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the MTHL tomorrow (January 12). The 21.8-kilometre-long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12. This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it,", Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said told reporters.

The MTHL will further connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state's two largest cities, as per officials. The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land.

(With PTI inputs)

