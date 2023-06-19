Anand Mahindra's hilarious take on Elon Musk-Bernard Arnault lunch meet. See tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Elon Musk-Bernard Arnault lunch meet

Trending News: Renowned business magnate Anand Mahindra recently shared his humorous take on the lunch meeting between Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault through his official Twitter account. The meeting took place in Paris, with Musk, the world's richest person currently, and Arnault, the second-richest person, coming together ahead of a technology conference organized by an Arnault-owned company.

Mahindra posted an image from the lunch gathering and playfully mentioned that his wife was curious about who footed the bill for the meal. He tweeted, "My wife was wondering who paid for the lunch…@elonmusk." The tweet quickly gained traction and went viral, attracting numerous responses from netizens. Many users commented on how this single picture could serve as excellent advertisement for the restaurant.

One Twitter user humorously commented, "The restaurant doesn't need to advertise for the next five years now. The world media will do it for them for free. It's a great return on investment simply because Musk and Arnault dined there. In fact, this restaurant might even become a tourist destination." Another user suggested, "I believe the restaurant didn't have to pay for it. They probably did it for the publicity."



