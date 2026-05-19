'Passing on tradition': Anand Mahindra’s post about grandfather teaching grandson folk dance goes viral

New Delhi:

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a heartwarming dance video on X that is now resonating with thousands online. In the clip, an elderly man is seen teaching traditional dance steps to a young boy, a moment Mahindra described as “a reassurance of continuity” in today’s uncertain world.

Sharing the video as part of his #MondayMotivation post, Mahindra admitted he did not even know the exact name of the dance form, though he mentioned it was reportedly from Saurashtra. However, what stayed with him was not just the energetic performance but the emotional symbolism behind it.

Anand Mahindra says the video represents the passing of a tradition

In his post, Mahindra wrote that the clip captured “the passing on of tradition, rhythm and memory from one generation to the next.” He added that watching the grandfather patiently guide his grandson through the steps felt strangely comforting at a time when everything around people seems to be constantly changing.

“The dance itself is wonderful. Full of energy, joy and life. The kind that makes you want to join in,” he wrote. But according to Mahindra, the deeper beauty of the video lies in its reminder that some traditions and human connections continue to survive across generations.

Internet moved by wholesome moment

A X user shed light on the relevance of the dance and shared a key detail. The comment read, "Thank you very much for dedicating your valuable time to the tradition and culture of the society. This dance is called Chhabki dance. This is a video of a wedding ceremony organized in the Charan Gadhvi family at Bhara Beraja, Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat"

The post quickly drew reactions from users who called the clip wholesome, emotional and deeply nostalgic. Many people agreed with Mahindra’s observation that cultural traditions passed within families create a sense of belonging and continuity. A X user posted, "And the little boy outshines even the grandpa with such unbelievable sharpness and perfection, it becomes evident that the younger generation still carries a deep interest in preserving our traditions."

"Yes, this clip shows a traditional form of Garba/Dandiya, seen in the Saurashtra. Dancing in rhythm requires a lot of energy and stamina. In workouts,Legs may cramp after 15–20 sit-ups, whereas in this dance, every step is repeated continuously with great intensity and enthusiasm," read another comment on X.

(Image Source : X/ANANDMAHINDRA)Anand Mahindra’s emotional post strikes chord online

This clip highlights the beauty of Indian traditions and culture!