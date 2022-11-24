Anand Mahindra explains the essence of team work with thought-provoking video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOHKART Anand Mahindra explains the essence of team work

Billionaire Anand Mahindra often shares meaningful videos on his social media account. He is quite active on social media and never fails to astound people with some intriguing videos. Now, he has shared another video that depicts the essence of teamwork. The video is going viral on the internet and netizens are expressing their opinions on the video.

On Thursday, the industrialist took to his Twitter account and shared a video. The video depicts two birds. One was observed kicking soil out of a hole, and the other was observed kicking soil back into the hole. Their actions produced nothing, making their efforts appear to be in vain. The purpose of the video was to spread awareness of the value of teamwork. His caption read, "Sometimes, in the middle of the week, this is what it feels like you’ve been doing in a project team. Make sure you’re all working towards the same objective."

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Right Sir, Always should be clear agenda of project within all team member who those participants with proper communication and combined efforts in right way we can take it in right direction to achieve target." Another user wrote, "And we still dont know who is doing the right thing....classic team work." A third user commented, "Boss’s reaction Every time When an employee asks for holidays." A user also wrote, "Life is always like this some one always like this want us to put down."

Netizens were able to relate to the movie quite well, and they noted that while problems occur frequently at work, they also occur in everyday life, and teamwork is extremely important in all situations.

