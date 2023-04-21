Anand Mahindra amazed by viral animated clip of police chase escape. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER viral animated clip of police chase escape

Trending News: A viral video showing a Mercedes G-wagon making a hair-raising escape from a police car during a chase has caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shared the clip on social media with a witty comment that indicated the incredible maneuver won't be part of their new SUV testing standards. While the video amazed many users, several others raised doubts about its authenticity.

The video shows a police car chasing the G-wagon on a road. Suddenly, the G-wagon jumps over a car trailer and slides to the other side of the road, landing safely. Meanwhile, the police car gets stuck at the divider, and the G-wagon speeds away. The clip left many viewers in awe and disbelief, with some comparing it to a scene from a Bollywood movie.

However, a Twitter user shared a link to a YouTube video that explained the animation done to create the video. The creator captured traffic visuals from a bridge on the road in 2020 and used animation to make the entire police chase, including the police car, trailer, and SUV. While the video was not authentic, it still managed to generate a lot of buzz and get the attention of influential figures like Anand Mahindra.

