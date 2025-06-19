An elderly couple on a vintage 'Titanic' Royal Enfield takes over the internet | Watch viral video A video of an elderly couple riding a motorcycle charms the internet. Riding a vintage Royal Enfield named “Titanic”, they have gained the nickname of “Desi Jack and Rose”.

New Delhi:

The video was posted on Instagram by a user going by the name of the_green_bonneville on Instagram and known in real life as Kamalakshi. The post has now amassed millions of views, 2.7 million likes, and almost 5,000 comments.

It shows an elderly couple enjoying a ride on a vintage yellow and white Royal Enfield motorcycle while the woman filming overtakes them, yelling “Amazing!”, to which the man answers with a smile.

A text reads "Pasandida aurat with pasandida motorcycle" (Favourite woman with favourite motorcycle).", and the caption adds "Spotted this adorable elderly couple cruising on their beautiful vintage Royal Enfield! The uncle's smile after the compliment was absolutely priceless."

The motorcycle names, Titanic, coupled with the happy demeanour of the pair and the lovely comments by Kamalakshi, sparked the internet to nickname the elderly couple “Desi Jack and Rose”, a reference to the iconic couple in the famous 1997 movie Titanic.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The moment the video went viral, social media users started commenting on the post. One user wrote, "Fellow down how is responsible, go slow old man," while another one wrote, "Now that's Desi Jack & Rose in a parallel universe."

An old woman riding a motorbike with her spouse sitting in the back was the subject of a viral video earlier. The saree-clad woman was seen riding a bike in the Instagram video, with her spouse sitting behind her.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Caught on Camera: American family secretly filmed at Gurugram hotel, sparks outcry