Amul pays tribute to Sylvester daCunha, man behind 'Utterly Butterly' girl

Sylvester daCunha, the creator of Amul's enduring 'Utterly Butterly' girl, passed away in Mumbai. A dairy co-operative based in the western state of Gujarat, is one of the largest milk producers in the world. Jayen Mehta, Amul's managing director tweeted about daCunha's death, saying 'the Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss". Expressing grief, he said, "Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai A doyen of Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since the 1960s. The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss@RahuldaCunha."

Pavan Singh, the brand's general marketing manager, called daCunha a 'legend of Indian advertising world'. Singh said he was very sad to learn Sylvester's demise. "This campaign scaled new heights, moved seamlessly from OOH (Out-of-home advertising) to print, TV and then digital and social media, enhancing its reach and popularity across multiple generations," he said.

"His advertising acumen, his gentle, fatherly nature, his amazing wit & sense of humour are etched in my memory. I am sure, he will live on forever, in the minds & hearts of Advertising & marketing professionals in India.”

After coming across Amul's post, many took to Twitter, mourning daCunha's loss. A social media user wrote, "Truly the doyen of Indian advertising industry and brand builder of many brands, closest we know personally is Amul !His immense contribution is worth many a salutes ... our prayers with the Da Cunhas and wishes for his legacy to continue and grow..!Om Shanti"

Another said, "Shri Sylvester Dacunha will be remembered for his creative and out-of-the-box contributions to Amul. My heartfelt condolence to the family!"

The Amul mascot has become a rage across the country with her witty one-liners on current issues, both political and otherwise. The trademark polka-dot dress, blue hair pulled back in a ponytail and adorable pink cheeks have added have made Amul's mascot a darling with millions across the country.

