Amul and Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2, netizens fight back with hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Image for representation

Leading milk suppliers Amul and Mother Dairy announced the increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday on account of rising input costs. This is the second hike by the brands in nearly six months. In the beginning of March, both had increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The price rise in packaged milk will be seen in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and other markets effective from August 17.

Memes surface on social media after milk prices rise

After the rise in milk prices was announced, many netizens started to share hilarious memes on social media. Some pointed out that the regular price rise is making it difficult for the middle class to survive. On Twitter the hashtag, "Rs 2" also started to trend. Reacting to the latest rise in prices of mil products, one netizen commented, "Now we can’t even say “doodh maangoge kheer denge” to enemies because doodh to itna mehenga hogaya hai (sic)." Check out some memes floated on the internet after the price hike in packaged milk.

Read: Viral video: Animal rights activist beats society guard for mistreating stray dogs

Revised milk prices: All the details

The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. Full cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre from Wednesday, up from Rs 59 per litre. Prices of toned milk will increase to Rs 51 while double toned milk will rise to Rs 45 per litre. Cow milk price have been hiked to Rs 53 per litre.

Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 48 from Rs 46 per litre. Amul's double-toned milk price has been increased to Rs 44 in Ahmedabad and Rs 46 per litre in Kolkata and Delhi-NCR. India is the world's largest milk producer.

Read: Ratan Tata's heartwarming video from event leaves netizens with a big smile; call him 'inspiration'

(With PTI inputs)

Read More Trending News