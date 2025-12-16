Amritsar man alleges he found wife with another man at hotel | Video The man claimed that over the last year, his doubts increased due to his wife’s behaviour. Because of this, he said he installed a GPS tracker on her scooter to keep track of her movements.

An incident from Amritsar has drawn attention after a man claimed he caught his wife with another man inside a hotel. The couple has been married for 15 years, and the husband says this was not the first such incident. The husband, Ravi Gulati, said he married Himani on April 25, 2010. He alleged that in 2018, he had also found his wife with another man at a hotel. At that time, Ravi said he informed her parents, who came forward, spoke to their daughter, and apologised.

Ravi said he chose to forgive her then because they had young children and he believed the relationship could improve.

Suspicion grew over the past year

Ravi claimed that over the last year, his doubts increased due to his wife’s behaviour. Because of this, he said he installed a GPS tracker on her scooter to keep track of her movements.

According to Ravi, the latest incident happened when his wife left home between 3:00 and 3:30 pm and did not respond to 15–20 phone calls. Worried, he checked the GPS location, closed his shop, and followed the signal. He said the location led him to a hotel, where he claims he found his wife with another man.

Family says issue has continued for years

Ravi’s father, Parvez Gulati, said the issue has been troubling the family for several years. He stated that a similar situation had occurred five to seven years ago, after which both families sat together to resolve the matter peacefully.

He added that the apology meeting had even taken place at the residence of a local MLA, after which the family believed the matter was settled. Parvez Gulati said that after the recent incident, his daughter-in-law clearly told the family that she does not want to continue the marriage and wishes to return to her parents’ home.

He also claimed that the man she was found with had earlier been introduced to the family as her brother and was a frequent visitor to their home. The Gulati family said they have made several attempts to contact the woman’s parents to discuss the issue and find a solution. However, they claim they have not received any response so far.