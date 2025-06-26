Amitabh Bachchan's ‘annoying' cyber fraud caller tune discontinued, internet celebrates with memes Amitabh Bachchan's cyber fraud alert tune gets the axe! The internet erupts in hilarious memes as users celebrate the discontinuation of the 'annoying' ringtone.

New Delhi:

After months of sparking irritation among mobile users, the cyber fraud awareness caller tune voiced by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has finally been discontinued. The public reaction? A wave of relief—and a flood of memes.

The message, aimed at educating citizens about online scams and fraudulent calls, played automatically when making a phone call. While the initiative had noble intentions, many found the repetition and sudden intrusion of Bachchan's booming voice—“Main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hoon”—to be more irritating than informative.

Social media platforms lit up with reactions soon after the tune was removed. Users shared memes and jokes celebrating the end of what they dubbed the "most annoying PSA in phone history". Some even compared it to surviving a long war. One meme showed people dancing under captions like “Caller tune finally gone!” while others edited Bachchan himself celebrating his own tune’s end.

“Itni khushi aaj tak ni mili jitni is news se mili h (no news has ever made me happier),” wrote a person.

“Bahut achha hua (A great thing),” wrote another. “God bless, I was so irritated with it,” a relieved person wrote. “People who made that happen, this country owes you a great debt,” joked another. “Thank god.....that was a big torture,” wrote another.

The caller tune was initially launched as part of a government awareness campaign to warn people about increasing cyber fraud, especially during the rise of digital payments. However, the overuse and lack of variety led to growing public frustration.

While Amitabh Bachchan’s contribution to public service messages is well recognised, this particular one became an unintended source of annoyance for millions. With its removal, the internet seems to have found comic relief—and a new reason to celebrate.

Whether it returns in a new form or is replaced entirely, one thing is clear: no caller tune has made such an impact—annoying or not.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 4's meme fest is worth your time: A look at hilarious reactions on X