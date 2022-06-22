Amitabh Bachchan's doppelganger confuses fans. 'Is this his look from new movie?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ STEVEMCCURRYOFFICIAL Image of Afghan refugee is going viral

Amitabh Bachchan's fans were totally surprised after seeing a photo of an Afghan refugee that reminded them of the Bollywood megastar. This portrait of Shabuz, an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan, is being compared with Big B and many are finding the similarities in their facial features uncanny. The image was clicked and shared by Steve McCurry, who excited Big B fans on social media with this viral snap.

Does Afghan refugee resemble Big B?

The similarities are certainly visible. Sharing the image of the refugee, McCurry wrote, "This portrait of Shabuz, an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan, reminds us of the millions of displaced peoples around the world. The unprecedented humanitarian crises across the globe, have resulted in the largest number of refugees in history. A hundred million people have been displaced from their homes. We must all redouble our efforts to support these people, who through no fault of their own, find themselves in vulnerable and precarious situations (sic)."

Fans say the Afghan refugee is a Big B look-alike

Many were instantly reminded of Big B looking at the photo. One Instagram user wrote in the comments section, "Why does he look like Amitabh Bachchan with makeup on (sic)." Another one said, "I thought that Amitabh Bachchan’s look for his next movie (sic)."

Netizens get emotional after hearing refugee's story

Many got emotional after hearing about the refugee crisis prevalent in Afghanistan. "This is a portrait of the reality of our world," commented one and another said, "It's a really beautiful portrait (sic)."

