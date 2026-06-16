Amid Pranit More row, Aishwarya Mohanraj's old joke about 'male babies' sparks backlash online

New Delhi:

India's stand-up comedy scene has found itself at the centre of another social media storm. Over the past few days, debates around what comedians can and cannot joke about have intensified, especially after controversies involving Pranit More's "Rs 370 Ki Biryani" joke and Madhur Virli's "Cuddle after rape" remark.

Now, comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj has become the latest name caught up in the conversation after an old clip from Comicstaan resurfaced online and quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Aishwarya Mohanraj's old Comicstaan clip sparks debate

The clip, which has been widely shared on X, shows Mohanraj making a joke about her brother's birth.

During the segment, she said that her mother wanted to cut her brother's private parts and cried when she was unable to do so. Mohanraj then joked that if she had a son in the future, she would fulfil her mother's dream.

The resurfaced clip triggered strong reactions online, with many users arguing that similar jokes made about girls or women would likely have received far greater backlash.

As discussions around stand-up comedy continue to dominate social media, several users drew comparisons with recent controversies involving other comedians. According to them, if jokes made by More and Virli are being criticised, then comments made by Mohanraj and Dr Sejal Pawar should also face scrutiny.

Social media reactions

The clip quickly divided opinion, with many users questioning whether different standards are applied depending on who is making the joke.

One user wrote, "This isn't comedy, it's open hatred towards male children. Reverse the genders and the entire internet would explode. Double standards at their peak."

Another commented, "Feminist women these days are so blind in their hatred towards men that they won't even spare a child."

A third user questioned the audience response, writing, "Is this empowering? Why are people laughing at this? Talking about hurting male babies is comedy, but even consensual sex-related topics can get you fired."

Others raised similar concerns about how such jokes are perceived in public discourse.

"Imagine a man saying he can't wait to hurt his future daughter because his father once wanted to. He would be destroyed publicly, lose his career, and rightly so. But when hatred towards men is packaged as feminism, even violence against male babies becomes "dark humour" and "empowerment"," one user wrote.

Another added, "Society is heading to hell. How can someone laugh at the chopping of a baby boy's genitals?"

Beyond the immediate outrage, the episode has once again revived a broader discussion about the direction of modern stand-up comedy.

For some, the debate is less about any individual comedian and more about whether shock value, graphic themes and controversial subjects have started replacing humour built on observation, storytelling and wit.

At the same time, the internet's ability to constantly unearth old clips and past performances means such conversations are unlikely to disappear anytime soon. If anything, they seem to be becoming a recurring part of the comedy landscape.

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