Americans celebrate Fourth of July with lavish fireworks as night sky lights up | WATCH

Americans celebrated the Fourth of July with much enthusiasm. It was the day the United States officially became its own nation after the Declaration of Independence was adopted on this date in 1776. Prior to that, it comprised 13 colonies established by Great Britain. Americans observed their Independence Day with traditional fireworks that lit up the night sky. Images and videos from various states were shared on social media and they are proof that the Americans celebrated the occasion with pride and joy. However, in some states, the fireworks had to be cancelled.

No fireworks in major places

Phoenix, Arizona, Colorado, San Joaquin Valley and California cancelled the traditional fireworks display due to shortage and other reasons. Instead, parades were taken out and lights shows replaced the pyrotechnic displays over worries about wildfires in certain areas. Despite no show of fireworks, the happiness and enthusiasm of the locals knew no bounds.

Firework shows light up the night sky

In other areas, however, the fireworks lit up the night sky. As cities and households around the country geared up to celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States of America, some put on bigger and better firework displays than ever before.

Why are fireworks displayed on July 4?

The tradition of sending bright flares into the sky has been around since the very first Independence Day of USA in 1776. “Early U.S. settlers brought their love of fireworks with them … a tradition that continues every 4th of July when we celebrate as John Adams had hoped, ‘with pomp, parade….bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other," the website of American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) states.