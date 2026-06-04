'Tell me karma doesn’t exist': Kerala man travels 14 hours to return lost debit card to American tourist

New Delhi:

Travel mishaps are often the stories people remember long after a trip ends. Lost luggage, missed trains, and misplaced valuables can quickly turn a dream holiday into a stressful experience. For documentary producer and solo traveller India Witkin, a forgotten debit card in Kerala could easily have become one of those travel nightmares.

Instead, it turned into a heartwarming story about honesty, compassion and the kindness of strangers that has touched thousands online. She took to Instagram to share how a humble man from Kerala travelled 14 hours to return her debit card.

A simple mistake during a solo trip

Witkin was in Kerala when she forgot her debit card in an ATM in a small beach town. She only noticed after reaching the state capital, about five hours away. With just 36 hours till her flight home, getting the card back looked tough. To top it off, it was Sunday, severely limiting options for shipping or replacement.

A chance connection proved crucial

Earlier that day, Witkin had visited a DHL office to ship an item to the United States. As is common in India, she and the DHL employee had exchanged contact details through WhatsApp. When she realised her card was missing, he was the first person she contacted. She asked if he could check whether the card was still at the ATM.

What happened next surprised her.

According to Witkin, the man found the card 24 hours later, still sitting on top of the ATM machine.

"It felt like a miracle," she recalled in her viral post.

An extraordinary journey

Finding the card solved one problem, but another remained: how would it get back to her before she left India? Shipping was not possible, and time was running out. Then, later that evening, she received a phone call asking her to come outside. The DHL employee, accompanied by two friends, had reportedly travelled six hours in an auto-rickshaw to personally return the card. The journey took nearly 14 hours round-trip.

'His name was Krishna'

Witkin said she tried to compensate the man for his effort, but he declined. According to her account, he told her to keep the money because he knew she was travelling on a budget.

The story got even more attention because of one detail: the man who returned the card was named Krishna. Witkin added that Krishna is viewed as a deity in Hinduism, known for love, compassion, and protection.

Also read: 'I have no money': British tourist attempts 24 hours in India without money