All about Khrisha Shah; Anmol Ambani's wife and Tina Ambani's daughter-in-law

Industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani got married in a grand wedding ceremony on Sunday (February 20). He got hitched to Khrisha Shah at their family home, Sea Wind, at Cuffe Parade. The duo had got engaged last month and their photos had gone viral on the internet. Now, the wedding pics are taking social media by storm. For the wedding, while Anmol looked handsome in an ivory sherwani, Khrisha was a sight to behold in a heavy red lehenga featuring embroidered floral patterns. It was an Anamika Khanna creation and the bride looked absolutely stunning, pairing it with a diamond-and-emerald jewellery set, maang tikka, earrings and traditional bangles.

Who is Anmol Ambani's wife Khrisha Shah?

Khrisha Shah is a Mumbai based businesswoman and is the youngest in her family. Her elder sister is Nriti Shah and her brother is Mishal Shah. Khrisha's mother is a fashion designer and she lost her father Nikunj Shah six months ago.

Khrisha Shah is also the co-founder of her brother's company Sysco. She belongs to a family of reputed businessmen.

Khrisha Shah's Family

Khrisha Shah's father, the late Nikunj Shah, was the chairman and managing director of Nikunj Enterprises Lt.. He passed away in 2021. Nikunj was also the director of the company SVS aqua technology.

Khrisha's mother used to work as a designer for an export firm but after her marriage with Nikunj, she became a hands-on mother of three kids. She returned as a fashion designer in 2010.

Khrisha's sister Nriti is a fashion blogger and joined her mother in her fashion business. On the other hand, her brother Mishal joined their father's company and is now one of the board members. He also runs another company Dysco as COO, with Krisha who is the CEO and the co-founder.