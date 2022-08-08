Not Alia Bhatt in Darlings but Bobby Deol was first to perform knife game scene, claim netizens

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ NETFLIX INDIA Darlings

Alia Bhatt's recently released Darlings is creating a lot of buzz on social media platforms. The dark comedy which also marked Alia's debut production venture has been well received by the audience. The film is based on a sensitive issue of domestic violence and how women get sucked into the spiral of abuse and struggle to find a way out of it. Also starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, the film offers the right dose of entertainment and awareness. However, recently netizens realized that an important scene from the film where Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma played the Five Finger Fillet game with a heel was first performed by actor Bobby Deol.

In a scene, Alia aka Badru takes revenge on Vijay aka Hamza for mistreating her. She takes a pointy heel and stabs it between his fingers while she held him captive. Earlier, Hamza had done the same to her. Social media users came up with claims that Bobby Deol actually did it first in his 1998 film Soldier.

Check out Twiterrati's funny reactions below:

About Darlings

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, Darlings was released on Netflix on August 5, 2022. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, 'Darlings' is touted as a "dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds."

