'Hats Off..': Akshay Kumar gives shout out to UP Police for their Bachchhan Paandey inspired post

UP Police's video garnered lot of attention from the netizens

Bachchhan Paandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar in lead roles

The film is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday (February 26) took to Twitter and gave a shout out to UP Police for their creativity and unique post which was inspired by his upcoming action-comedy, Bachchhan Paandey. The actor re-shared UP Police's two-minute-long video and wrote, "क्या बात..ये तो सच है कि क़ानून आगे, बाक़ी सब पीछे! (It is true that the law is ahead of everything) Hats off to your creativity @UPPolice. Hope you like and watch our creativity on the big screen #BachchhanPaandey."

Several fans dropped their reactions in the comments sections. One of them wrote, "Ab to sabhi ko pata chal gaya ho chuka hai ki film remake nhi original hai." Another said, "The Power Of Khiladi."

For the unversed, the UP Police on Friday (February 25) took to their social media platform to upload a video for the #Armslengthfromcrime initiative which was inspired by Akshay's film Bachchhan Paandey. They captioned the video, "Bhai Ho Ya Godfather, Baukaal aur Bhay Sirf Kanoon Ka Chalega #ArmslengthfromCrime”.

The video showcased a reel to real-life comparison, as it highlighted how the only thing to fear is the law, as it featured visuals of criminals being nabbed in regions like Shamli, Auraiya, Sambhal, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Hathras, Muzaffarnagar, Gonda and Basti among others. The video also showcased statistics including 9689 weapons, 10052 bullets, 229 kg explosive substances and 311 bombs that were seized and 2039 weapon licenses that have been revoked due to misuse under the Arms Act.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar with Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

