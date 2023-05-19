Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s silver ‘foil’ gown at Cannes 2023 triggers hilarious memefest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's silver gown sparks memes

Trending News: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a famous actress, recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18, 2023. She wore a stunning silver gown designed by Sophie Couture, which was decorated with shiny aluminum sequins and crystals. The gown had a large hood that covered her head, and it was completed with a big black bow.

Aishwarya's red carpet appearances at Cannes are always highly anticipated by fashion enthusiasts. However, whether her outfit was a success or not is a matter of personal opinion. When she arrived at the screening of the movie "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" wearing the hooded silver gown, memes started popping up on the internet. Her appearance triggered a massive memefest on Twitter, and users were savage as always.

Some people thought the gown looked like the alien Jaadu from the film ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’, while others compared it to a shawarma roll or an ice cream delivery packaging. People shared funny pictures online, such as a packed ice cream next to a picture of Aishwarya wearing the silver gown. Another person shared a picture of a man using a silver sheet to protect himself from the rain and asked who wore it better. We have gathered some of the funniest memes that became popular after Aishwarya's red carpet walk.

In addition to her silver gown, she was also photographed in a green sequined gown with a cape design by Valentino while in the French Riviera. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, and ever since, she has been known for her remarkable fashion choices at the prestigious event.

The official Instagram account of Sophie Couture, the designer of Aishwarya's dress, shared the details of her outfit. They described it as a stunning creation from their collection for Cannes, featuring lightweight aluminum accents, a corset, and crystals.

Aishwarya is one of the most prominent Indian figures on the international stage, especially at Cannes, and the paparazzi eagerly called out her name as she arrived on the red carpet. Before her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya's shimmering green dress and glass high heels had already attracted attention. The Valentino cape dress was covered in sequins. She is currently attending the festival with her daughter Aaradhya.

