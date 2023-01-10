Air India passenger complains of a stone in her meal; Twitterati condemns airline

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Air India passenger complains of a stone in her meal

Air India has been making headlines ever since the Pee-Gate incident happened. For the uninitiated, an intoxicated passenger unzipped and urinated on a co-passenger on an Air India aircraft from New York to Delhi. Following that, another incident of an inebriated man peeing on a woman passenger's blanket on an Air India flight from Paris to New Delhi in December 2022 was reported. Now, the Tata Group-owned airline is making waves once again as a woman passenger has called out the airline for serving stone in her meal.

On Sunday, the woman passenger turned to Twitter to complain about a piece of stone she found in her meal. She posted a picture of the food she received on board Air India flight 215 to prove her claim and said it had a small stone in it.

Her tweet read, "You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia."

As soon as her post surfaced on the microblogging site, several people took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Horrible, Air india should take action to responsible authorities." Another user commented, "While Airindia was supposed to compete with the best in airlines industry, it is competing with Indian railways it seems." A third user wrote, "Hope this is not a kidney stone.. With Air India you never know."

People expressed their anger in the comment section and asked the airline to take immediate action on the issue. Also, some people made amusing jabs at the airline for not living up to their own standards and services.

