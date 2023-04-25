AI-generated viral video of girl aging from 5 to 95 wows Anand Mahindra. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video of girl aging

Trending News: With so many artificial intelligence (AI) tools and apps available in the market, it's no surprise that we're kind of obsessed with them. And honestly, who can blame us? The possibilities with AI are endless - from creating stunning artwork to making it write our essays, we're living in the future. Speaking of AI-generated content, have you seen the video that industrialist Anand Mahindra shared on Twitter? It's a sequence of portraits generated by AI showing a girl gracefully aging from the age of 5 to 95.

Anand Mahindra himself was spellbound by the outcome and called it 'hauntingly beautiful'. And boy, was he right! As the video progresses, you can see the girl's transformation from a little girl to a graceful woman and then finally, into an elderly woman. It's almost like watching a life unfold right before your eyes. And let's not forget the fact that it's all AI-generated! Can you believe it?

Since being posted, the video has gone viral and has garnered over 238k views, 11k likes, and several comments. People have been amazed by the beauty of the video and the power of AI. One user wrote, "It's beautiful and awe-inspiring, and a reminder not to get too carried away and lose grasp of reality." Another user shared, "The way AI is transforming is difficult to comprehend. From creating images to writing books to songs, the future is totally AI-driven." A third added, “Nope AI is beautiful. Like electricity, it has capabilities to change the world for real. Just some regulations here and there. From detecting sleepy passengers in XUV 300 to avoiding an accident, the potential is limitless to start with.”

Watch the viral video shared by Anand Mahindra here:

AI is truly amazing and has the potential to change the world for the better. But let's not forget to regulate it properly, or we might end up with some Terminator-like situation on our hands.

