Ahmedabad jewellery store robbery foiled, shopkeeper slaps woman in viral video | Watch

A shocking incident at a jewellery store in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a woman’s failed robbery attempt and the shopkeeper’s swift retaliation.

The woman, with her face partially covered with a dupatta, entered the store pretending to be a customer. Suddenly, she threw chilli powder into the shopkeeper’s eyes in an apparent attempt to rob the store. But she was in for a surprise.

The alert shopkeeper dodged the attack in seconds, caught hold of the woman, and slapped her aggressively at least 17 times before dragging her out of the store. Despite the dramatic turn of events, the woman managed to flee before the police arrived, leaving empty-handed.

CCTV goes viral

The CCTV footage of the incident quickly circulated on social media, sparking debates about crime and gender dynamics. Users praised the shopkeeper’s quick reflexes and sense of justice. “Crime has no gender, and neither should consequences,” commented one viewer. Another wrote, “People getting instant karma is my favourite genre.”

However, some social media users criticised the shopkeeper’s aggressive response, suggesting that physical retaliation was excessive.

Police investigation underway

According to reports, police have reviewed the CCTV footage and initiated an investigation, even though the shop owner reportedly refused to file a formal complaint. Authorities are now trying to track down the woman involved in the attempted robbery.

This incident has become a trending topic online, with discussions highlighting both the boldness of the shopkeeper and the surprising nature of the crime.