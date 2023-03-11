Ahead of Oscars 2023, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's fans flood social media as they shake a leg on Naatu Naatu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naatu Naatu for oscars

Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated under the Best Original Song category, while All That Breathes and Elephant Whisperers are the following Indian nominees. M.M. Keeravaani’s energetic anthem from SS Rajamouli's action epic RRR will be performed at the Oscars. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, 'Naatu Naatu' sees actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr dancing to catchy tunes.

The song is nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Original Score and is competing with 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman,' and 'Raise Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' The live broadcast of the awards will commence at 5 pm (01:00 GMT on March 12) and will be available to viewers in the United States on the ABC television network. It will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar at 5:30 am on March 13, 2023 for Indian viewers. Ahead of this, here’s everything you need to know about the Oscars 2023. Ahead of this, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages as they shake a leg on the RRR song.

A user wrote, "Let's Naatufied togetheRRR For our India's @RRRMovie Of our own @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999, A Song that made World to Shook their Legs.. The Most CelebrRRRated song in Indian History.. NAATU NAATU #NaatuNaatuForOscars #RRRForOscars." Another said, "The #Oscars2023 red carpet is waiting for these two #Indians. Let's wish the team #RRR all the very best and make the event success by winning the award. The #Oscar event will be live on march 12th. Don't miss it out. #indiainoscars #RRRMovie #NTR #ramcharan #NaatuNaatuForOscars."

