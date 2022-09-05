After Cyrus Mistry's death in road accident, Anand Mahindra urges people to wear seatbelts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANAND MAHINDRA Cyrus Mistry's death

Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evening. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Mistry received a head injury and was brought dead to the hospital. Mistry and the co-passenger killed in the car crash on Sunday were not wearing seat belts as per the preliminary probe, a police officer said, adding over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

To spread awareness among people about the importance of wearing seatbelts for their safety while travelling, chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Monday urged people to wear seatbelts. Taking to Twitter Mahindra wrote, "I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families."

Mahindra's tweet received a lot of praise and support from the netizens. A user replied to his tweet and wrote, "Here’s my pledge, 'I resolve to wear the seat belt while occupying any seat in the car' I request the car makers to take pledge to provide “All safety features” in all cars."

"In our family no one is allowed to sit in the car without belt, even at the back seat..which we have been following for more than last 10 years. Many a times even traffic police have appreciated us for this," tweeted another.

One of the users also suggested, "Warnings for not wearing rear seat belts should appear mandatorily when passengers don't wear…. Car tech should be changed to accommodate this. Safety is our own responsibility!!"

For the unversed, Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2:30 PM. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident. An eye-witness had said that a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

