After Chat GPT, tea shop with quirky name ChAI GPT goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SWATKAT A tea store with the board that reads, "Chai GPT - Genuinely Pure Tea": Internet reacts

ChatGPT the language model was created by OpenAI. Based on the information it gets, it creates text responses that resemble those of a human, using a deep learning architecture called a transformer. It can produce coherent and contextually suitable responses on a variety of topics as it has been trained on a sizable amount of text data from the internet. It's crucial to remember that while ChatGPT can converse and offer useful information, it lacks full knowledge and consciousness.

Now what if someone improvises this name into something funky and quirky? You can trust Indian tea shops to come up with the most memorable names based on what is popular in the marketplace. A shopkeeper in India is selling tea using the name of this OpenAI chatbot while the rest of the world muses on ChatGPT and the potential of AI.

A photograph of a tea shop with an artificial intelligence (AI) twist recently went viral. No, the establishment does not offer tea using machine learning, but its moniker has grabbed everyone's attention. "Chai GPT" is the name this store goes by. A Twitter user, SwatKat uploaded the photograph, where the tea store's board reads "Chai GPT - Genuinely Pure Tea" and the caption of the tweet says, “Silicon Valley: we have the best start-up ideas; Indian tea shops: hold my tea”

There has been a huge uproar of hilarious comments from the netizens, and it amused the internet users to no extent. One user commented, " 'Genuinely pure' is just another version of 'Bharosha rakh Bhai' ...." One other user said, "There must already be a chat GPT somewhere serving chat and panipuri already" while one user wrote, "Bhai yahan chaat golgappe papadi tikki ChatGPT bhi h." Another commented, "FINALLY GOT A PLACE FOR HANGOUT..." One more user adds, "He is selling franchises also. My God!"

Have a look at the original post and the netizens' out-of-the-world reactions

Also Read: Leopard attacks stray dog as man sleeps nearby just inches away in Pune. Watch

Also Read: Pakistani boy's incredible batting bowls over netizens, viral video has 20 million views. Watch

Read More Trending News