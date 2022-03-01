After Ashneer Grover's resignation from BharatPe, Shark Tank India memes floodgate Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAVDEEPRSC After Ashneer Grover's resignation from BharatPe, Shark Tank India memes floodgates Twitter

BharatPe co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover resigned from his post on Tuesday after receiving an upcoming board meeting agenda, which included consideration of action against him based on the report submitted by advisory firm PwC. In the reignation letter he sent, Ashneer said that he is being forced to bid adieu to a company of which he is a founder. Not only this but he even alleged that he and his family have been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks by a few individuals, who are ready to not only harm his reputation, but also the reputation of the company. The 39-year-old rose to fame with his appearance in Shark Tank India and was known for his one liners like-- "Yeh sab doglapan hai," and "Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?" As soon as the news of his resign came, Twitter got filled with reactions and memes surrounding the show.

Meanwhile, for those unversed, Ashneer's exit from the platform came a week after Bharatpe sacked Grover's wife Madhuri Jain Grover, who was head of controls in the company, over alleged financial irregularities and cancelled ESOPs vested with her. She is alleged to have used the company funds for personal beauty treatments, buying electronic items and family trips to the US and Dubai.

Have a look at the Twitter reactions that followed on the micro-blogging website: