African traveller calls India a 'fantasy world' after solo trip, shares 5 lessons

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old African solo traveller has gone viral after sharing an emotional reflection on his journey across India, describing the country as a “fantasy world” that completely changed the way he sees life. His honest thoughts about India’s spirituality, colonial history, chaos and resilience have resonated deeply online, with many social media users calling the video one of the most thoughtful foreign perspectives on India they have seen recently.

The traveller, known on Instagram as @hunchsquared, shared five lessons he learned while travelling solo through India. The now-viral clip featured moments from Varanasi’s evening Ganga Aarti along with reflections on the country’s emotional and cultural depth.

‘India was once the richest civilisation’

One of the traveller’s most-discussed observations focused on India’s colonial past and its visible contrasts between historical richness and modern struggles.

“Before colonisation, India held 25% of global GDP,” he wrote. “Walking through it now — the crumbling grandeur, the gold inside temples surrounded by poverty — you feel that wound everywhere. It hits different when you’re African.”

His comparison between India and Africa’s colonial experiences struck an emotional chord with many viewers online.

‘The chaos made me feel more present’

The traveller also spoke about the overwhelming sensory experience of arriving in India for the first time. Instead of describing the chaos negatively, he explained how it strangely made him feel more grounded and present.

“The horns, the smells, the colours, the bodies, the noise — all at once, all the time,” he wrote. “Your brain gives up trying to filter and you just surrender. Strangely, it’s the most present I’ve ever felt.”

Spirituality left him unexpectedly emotional

One of the most emotional parts of his reflection focused on spirituality. According to the traveller, India’s rituals and devotion affected him deeply in ways he did not expect.

“The spirituality here cracked something open in me,” he wrote. “The rituals, the devotion, the sheer sincerity of it — it bypassed my defences. I cried and didn’t fully know why.”

He also described India as feeling unreal at times because of its architecture, colours and intensity.

“It genuinely feels like a fantasy world,” he wrote. “Like someone rendered a civilisation from pure imagination.”

Internet users praise his perspective

The viral video quickly drew praise online, with many Indians appreciating the traveller’s honesty and emotional understanding of the country beyond stereotypes. One user commented, “You’re more Indian than many.” Another wrote, “The calm in the chaos, that’s what makes it home.”

The video also reflects the growing popularity of emotionally driven travel content online, where personal experiences and cultural reflection resonate more strongly than traditional tourism videos. For many viewers, the traveller’s words captured something difficult to explain about India, chaotic, overwhelming, emotional and unforgettable all at once.

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