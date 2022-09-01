African father-son duo wearing turbans to visit Golden Temple is the cutest thing on Internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELEISEANDLAWRENCE African Father-Son duo wearing turbans

A video of an African father-son duo is here to melt your hearts. India is a land of culture, religion, history, and diversity. People from all over the world visit India to enjoy its rich heritage and traditions. Some people like to experience the culture by following all the things related to it like wearing traditional clothes and performing the rituals. The Internet is filled with amazing videos of foreigners trying their best to perform these religious activities. Similarly, a video of an African family who is on their India visit is melting netizens’ hearts.

The video was shared on the social media platform Instagram by the account name ‘eleiseandlawrence’, where the father-son duo can be seen getting turbans tied on their heads to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. It is believed that Eleise, Lawrence, and their kid, Nyh were exploring the city and later decided to wear turbans from a nearby pagri house.

As the video starts, one can witness the banner of the Sardar Pagri House. Later, both father and son can be seen wearing turbans with the help of a person who might work there as an assistant. First Lawrence wore a maroon colour pagri on his head and later his son Nyh got the matching pagri tied on his head. Both of them looked super adorable as they smiled happily for the camera. The caption of the video read, “Getting a Pagri’s in Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple!”

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens' reaction to the video:

The video is so adorable that it has been getting a lot of views and comments from internet users. To date, it has generated more than 10 Lakh views and thousands of comments ( till the time of writing). One user wrote, “Respect omg kiddo looking so cute Waheguru blessed you both”. Another user wrote, “Omggggg so freakingggggg cuteeeee”, “Absolutely love this. I had to look twice as I thought you were Asian. Lovely to see you embracing our culture and experiencing it all. Have the best time”, wrote the third user.

After receiving so much love on their video, the couple shared their experience of visiting The Golden Temple along with a cute family picture. Have a look

